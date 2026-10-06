ADNOC signs multi-year LNG supply deal with Thailand’s Gulf Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a multi-year agreement to supply around 2 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Thailand’s Gulf Group.

Under the sales and purchase agreement, ADNOC Trading will deliver the LNG to Gulf Group starting in 2027, ADNOC said on October 5.

The deal extends a partnership established in 2025, when the two companies signed their first LNG supply agreement, and further expands ADNOC Trading’s direct LNG deliveries to Asian markets.

“This agreement builds on our first LNG supply agreement with Gulf Group and reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to ensuring reliable energy supplies to Thailand and our Asian customers,” said Nasser Al Muhairi, acting CEO of ADNOC Downstream Industry, Marketing & Trading.

The agreement is also a further step in the development of ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, he added, saying it would enhance the “scale, flexibility and optionality” of the company’s LNG solutions to meet growing global demand.

Gulf Group CEO Sarath Ratanavadi said the agreement supports the company’s strategy of building a diversified LNG portfolio and strengthening its position across the gas value chain.

“By securing midstream infrastructure, shipping capacity and relationships with leading suppliers, we are strengthening every link of our value chain,” Ratanavadi said.

The agreement comes as the global LNG market continues to face supply and shipping disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East and risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for Gulf LNG.

Qatar and the UAE account for a significant share of LNG shipped through the strait, with most of their LNG exports destined for Asia. The International Energy Agency said disruptions to shipping through Hormuz had reduced LNG supplies from Qatar and the UAE by more than 300 million cubic metres per day since March, equivalent to more than 2 billion cubic metres a week.

Qatar has also extended force majeure notices on LNG deliveries to some European and Asian customers, while its exports fell sharply after the disruption to shipping through the strait.

The IEA has noted that around 93% of Qatar’s and 96% of the UAE’s LNG exports previously transited the Strait of Hormuz, with no alternative route capable of bringing comparable volumes to international markets.

Against this backdrop, ADNOC is expanding its LNG trading capabilities. The company launched its global LNG marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026, bringing its LNG marketing and trading activities together under a single platform. ADNOC is targeting 47 million tonnes per year of marketable LNG beyond 2030, which would place the company among the major global LNG suppliers.

ADNOC Trading, which remains the counterparty for the company’s LNG trading activities, has built a third-party LNG portfolio over the past four years and operates from Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Geneva.

The company said the platform is designed to increase flexibility and shipping options while connecting ADNOC’s LNG portfolio with customers in key international markets.

ADNOC’s LNG strategy is supported by its existing production base and planned capacity growth. The company is seeking to expand its position not only as an LNG producer but also as a global marketer and trader, allowing it to source and deliver cargoes beyond its own production portfolio.