Kazakhstan’s Mastercard cards in circulation decrease 7% in Aug. 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The number of MasterCard Worldwide payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan amounted to 14.05 million as of September 1, 2026, down 7% from 15.11 million a year earlier.

This is according to calculations by Trend based on data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The number of MasterCard debit cards fell 5.67% year-on-year to 13.61 million from 14.43 million. The number of debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid cards declined sharply, from 576,100 to 24,100.

At the same time, the number of MasterCard credit cards in circulation increased almost 3.9-fold, from 107,300 to 419,400.

As of September 1, 2026, 18 banks and Kazpost JSC issued payment cards in Kazakhstan. These organizations issue and distribute payment cards of international systems, including Visa International and MasterCard Worldwide, as well as cards of the local Kaspi.kz system.

The total number of payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan reached 84.3 million as of September 1, 2026. Debit cards accounted for 81.7%, credit cards for 15.5%, while debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid cards accounted for 2.9%.

In August 2026, transactions made using payment cards issued by Kazakh banks amounted to 20.2 trillion tenge ($45.82 billion), with the number of transactions reaching 1.3 billion.

The conversion was made at a rate of 440.86 tenge per $1.