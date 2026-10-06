Uzbekistan, Japan advance $12 billion joint project portfolio

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan and Japan discussed strengthening strategic economic cooperation and advancing a portfolio of joint projects worth more than $12 billion during talks between Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and Yoshimasa Uno, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, on Oct. 5 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The sides discussed implementing agreements reached during a high-level visit in December 2025, expanding industrial cooperation and increasing production of high-value-added goods, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

“Particular attention was paid to the implementation of major projects in the energy, transport and infrastructure sectors,” the ministry said.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Japan reached approximately $400 million in 2025. Since the beginning of 2026, trade has increased by 11% to $228.8 million, while 144 enterprises with Japanese capital participation are currently operating in Uzbekistan.

Moreover, the sides discussed expanding cooperation under Japan’s “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” concept, with a focus on economic development, resilience and regional connectivity.

The meeting followed a high-level visit in December 2025, with both sides focusing on translating agreements reached during that visit into concrete industrial and investment projects.