AI SuperCloud brings together 38,000 active users, EDB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The AI SuperCloud platform (Alem Plus), developed with grant support from the Digital Initiatives Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB DIF), has brought together more than 38,000 active users and over 140 AI solutions since January 2026.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the EDB.

At the Digital Bridge 2026 international technology forum in Astana, Dauren Rakhimzhanov, Managing Director of the EDB DIF, and Zhanerke Yegeubaeva, Managing Director of Astana Hub, presented interim results of the AI SuperCloud project.

He said that the platform has evolved from a digital tool into AI infrastructure for developing, testing, publishing, and applying artificial intelligence solutions in the countries of the Eurasian region.

Today, professionals and organizations from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan use the platform. Users have access to more than 35 integrated tools and services for working with artificial intelligence technologies.

According to the bank, the development of AI SuperCloud has also focused on building a developer community and supporting the creation of applied AI solutions. The platform has hosted three hackathons, bringing participants together to develop and promote technology products.

In May 2026, an international hackathon brought together developers from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The event received 433 team applications, representing 917 participants. The hackathon allowed developers to build prototypes of practical solutions, present them to the expert community, and compete for funding from the prize pool.

“AI SuperCloud has the potential to integrate the EDB member countries, providing shared digital infrastructure for developing and launching AI solutions. The platform creates a common digital environment for developers, startups, IT companies, businesses, technology parks, as well as government and research organizations, enabling them to accelerate the development and piloting of new products,” the EDB said.

The EDB DIF’s grant support is helping develop AI SuperCloud as a technology platform and a tool for building a regional AI ecosystem. Support for AI SuperCloud forms part of the EDB DIF’s continued efforts to develop digital infrastructure and AI solutions across the Eurasian region. The EDB supported the creation of the platform in 2025, and in 2026 AI SuperCloud was presented among the EDB DIF’s digital projects.

The EDB Fund for Digital Initiatives was established in June 2020. Its objective is to assist the EDB member states in creating digital transformation tools and practices by integrating their information resources and participating in the development and financing of projects. The Fund’s flagship project is the COVID-19-Free Travel mobile app, used in nine CIS countries.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. By the end of June 2026, the EDB’s cumulative portfolio comprised 348 projects with a total investment of $22.1 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. The EDB is implementing three mega-projects as part of its 2022–2026 Strategy: the Eurasian Transport Network, the Eurasian Agricultural Goods Distribution System and the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex.