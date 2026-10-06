Uzbekistan, Iran deepen trade and transport cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan and Iran discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, transport and other areas during a meeting between Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev and Iranian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Ali Eskandari in Tashkent on Oct. 5.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The sides held a detailed exchange of views on expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport, and cultural and humanitarian spheres, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Additionally, the officials reviewed events and initiatives planned for the near term, as well as current regional issues.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan and Iran continue to develop cooperation across trade, investment and transportation, with connectivity and economic ties among the key areas of bilateral engagement.

The sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular dialogue and advancing practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest, according to the ministry.

Uzbekistan-Iran relations have expanded in recent years across trade, investment, transport and logistics, industry and agriculture. In May 2025, the two countries adopted a road map for cooperation for 2025–2027, while their leaders have highlighted growing trade and cargo transportation and an increasing number of joint ventures. The countries are also working to expand transport and logistics links and promote projects in industries including chemicals, petrochemicals, textiles, food production and agriculture.