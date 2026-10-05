Azerbaijani military personnel take part in training exercises in Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. In accordance with the “Protocol of the 12th Azerbaijan-Pakistan Working Group-Level Meeting” signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a group of servicemen from the Azerbaijani Navy participated in the “Joint Special Operations Forces Exercise” in Pakistan.

This was announced in a statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the exercise, held in the city of Karachi, special forces personnel carried out tasks involving the liberation of a vessel seized by terrorist groups, the rescue of hostages, and diving operations.

It should be noted that the exercise was conducted with the aim of facilitating the exchange of experience between Azerbaijani and Pakistani servicemen in the field of special operations, familiarizing participants with the standard operating procedures of the participating countries, adapting live-fire exercises and maritime operations to realistic combat conditions, and ensuring coordination and interoperability during counter-terrorism operations.

The Azerbaijan Navy personnel representing the country successfully and professionally accomplished all assigned tasks in close coordination with their Pakistani counterparts, in accordance with the exercise plan.

At the conclusion of the exercise, participants were presented with certificates and took photos.