Azerbaijan, Nigeria discussed cooperation on multilateral platforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. On October 5, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu discussed the agenda for cooperation on multilateral platforms during a telephone conversation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministers exchanged views on the prospects for developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Nigeria, issues of mutual interest, as well as the agenda for cooperation on multilateral platforms.

In this context, the importance of cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, D-8 and other platforms was noted, and the importance of strengthening mutual support and coordination was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan considers the development of relations with African countries as one of the priorities of its foreign policy. In this regard, the importance of expanding cooperation with Nigeria in the political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres was emphasized, including the opportunities provided to Nigerian citizens within the framework of Azerbaijan’s scholarship programs.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues on the regional and international agenda.