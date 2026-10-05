Kazakhstan, France discuss expanding municipal ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Prospects for expanding municipal cooperation between Kazakhstan and Paris, as well as joint initiatives in business, culture and education, were discussed on October 2 at a meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France, Gulsara Arystankulova, and the mayors of Paris’s 8th and 17th arrondissements, Catherine Lécuyer and Geoffroy Boulard.

This was announced today by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was held in the context of the upcoming fifth anniversary of the Cooperation Pact between Astana and Paris.

Arystankulova introduced the French side to the political and institutional reforms aimed at further modernizing the state, strengthening its institutions and ensuring sustainable socio-economic development.

Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, based on a balanced and constructive approach, as well as to the prospects for further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.

The French side expressed interest in modern Kazakhstan, the transformations taking place in the country, as well as its domestic and foreign policy.

In the context of the upcoming fifth anniversary of the Cooperation Pact between Astana and Paris, the parties discussed prospects for expanding municipal cooperation and implementing joint initiatives in the business, cultural and educational fields.

Following the meeting, the parties identified concrete areas for further cooperation and agreed to jointly develop a number of events and initiatives for the period ahead.

The 8th arrondissement, with a population of around 35,000, is one of Paris’s 20 administrative districts and a key business, diplomatic and administrative area of the French capital. It is home to major government, diplomatic, cultural and business institutions, including the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the French Republic.

Located in north-western Paris, the 17th arrondissement is one of the capital’s major residential and business districts, with a population of around 200,000. For the past three years, the Embassy has been implementing the “Қазақ ауылы” (“Kazakh Village”) project in the arrondissement.