Iran seeks stronger ties with S. Caucasus, Central Asia, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Iran seeks to develop relations with its neighboring countries, particularly those in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran on October 5.

This was announced in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

“Iran attaches particular importance to friendly relations with Armenia and considers the further strengthening of ties with the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia a guarantee of peace and a factor in ensuring economic development for all countries in the region,” he noted.

Araghchi outlined Iran’s position on issues of peace and stability in the South Caucasus and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing process of developing relations and positive mutual understanding between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Iran is ready to continue multilateral dialogue and cooperation, including within the 3+3 format, to strengthen regional cooperation and communication and to establish peace. At the same time, the negative consequences of third-party involvement and interference in South Caucasus affairs are a cause for concern,” he noted.

Araghchi also briefed his Armenian counterpart on issues related to West Asia, the Persian Gulf, and the Strait of Hormuz, and stated that "the destabilization of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is a consequence of the U.S. and Israeli military attack on Iran. Iran resolutely defends and will continue to defend its interests. At the same time, it will never rule out the use of diplomacy to prevent further escalation of tensions."

During the meeting, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also expressed Armenia’s interest in developing cooperation with Iran and expressed hope that the signing of the Agreement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and Armenia would contribute to the further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Moreover, in the course of the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on ways to further strengthen cooperation in the economic, political, trade, transportation, freight, and energy sectors.