President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Berlin marks promising start to new strategic agenda - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Berlin marked a promising start to the implementation of a new strategic agenda between Azerbaijan and Germany, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dirk Lölke, said at an event marking German Unity Day, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“I believe that every new ambassador thinks that with his arrival in a new country, bilateral relations will enter a new phase and soon reach an unprecedented level. I am no exception. On that day in July, when my wife and I arrived in Baku, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev traveled to Berlin to sign the ‘Strategic Agenda’ document with the German Federal Chancellor, thereby truly elevating our relations to a new and unprecedented level. The visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and his delegation to Berlin marks a very promising start.

“I look forward to working closely with you on this agenda in the coming years,” Lölke noted.

He also stated that Germany highly values the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“It will take time, but lasting reconciliation in the region must serve as the foundation for economic progress and international cooperation,” the ambassador said.