Azerbaijan, DCO discuss expanding digital cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan and the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in digital transformation, innovation and technology, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with DCO Secretary-General Dima Al-Yahya, according to the ministry.

The meeting focused on the contribution of the digital economy to economic diversification and competitiveness, attracting foreign direct investment to the technology sector and boosting productivity through innovation.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in supporting startups, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as companies with high growth potential, developing digital trade and expanding access to international markets.

The sides considered opportunities to expand cooperation in digital transformation, innovation and technology.

The Digital Cooperation Organization was established in November 2020 as a global multilateral organization aimed at accelerating inclusive and sustainable growth of the digital economy, promoting digital transformation and expanding opportunities for digital prosperity for countries, businesses and people.

Azerbaijan joined the DCO on September 1, 2026.

“This membership will create a number of important opportunities for Azerbaijan. Through the DCO platform, the country will gain access to advanced digital policies, experience-sharing and international standards. At the same time, local startups will gain access to the markets of member countries, joint acceleration programs and venture capital funds.

“Joint training and certification programs for young people and ICT specialists will accelerate the development of digital skills, while new opportunities for cooperation in e-commerce and data-driven business models will emerge. In addition, Azerbaijan will further strengthen its role as a digital bridge between the South Caucasus and Central Asia, while experience from member countries in e-government, artificial intelligence and smart solutions can be used to advance the digitalization of public services,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that DCO membership will strengthen Azerbaijan’s cooperation at the regional and global levels in digital science, healthcare, education, trade, the economy and security, while contributing to the coordination of legislation and policies supporting digital transformation and the development of the technology market.