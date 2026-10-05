Iran’s Oil Ministry keeps output at full capacity, Bowerd says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Oil and gas production, as well as implementation and development projects, are continuing at full capacity in Iran.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Oil, Oil Ministry chief Hamid Bowerd said this at a meeting of the Council of Deputy Oil Ministers in Tehran today (October 5).

“The priorities of Iran’s Ministry of Oil are restoring facilities damaged during the war against Iran and continuing crude oil sales so that the country can successfully overcome the challenging period ahead,” he said.

Bowerd said the current priority in Iran’s oil and gas sector is ensuring a stable fuel supply during the upcoming cold months. According to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, fuel reserves are at an appropriate level. Efforts should be made to ensure that fuel supplies continue properly, he said.

“Iran’s National Gas Company should take appropriate measures to prevent excessive consumption and ensure proper gas consumption. Achieving a 10% reduction in gas consumption would be a very important step,” he said.

Bowerd said continued production and exports of petrochemical products play an effective role in increasing foreign currency revenues and supporting the country’s economy. Therefore, barriers to exports must be removed and the sector’s capabilities should be utilized to the maximum, he said.

It should be noted that Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad resigned from his post on October 4. The Iranian president appointed Hamid Bowerd, deputy oil minister and CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company, as head of the Ministry of Oil.