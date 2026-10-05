Uzbekistan, FAO consider sustainable agriculture ahead of Tashkent forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Uzbekistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) discussed strengthening food security, addressing the impact of climate change on agriculture and expanding cooperation at today’s meeting ahead of the Tashkent Forum.

The Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture said this following talks between Agriculture Minister Ibrohim Abdurahmonov and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, who is visiting Uzbekistan ahead of the International Forum on Food Security of Landlocked Developing Countries and an international conference marking World Cotton Day, scheduled for Oct. 7–8 in Tashkent.

The sides exchanged views on measures to mitigate the negative effects of global climate change on agriculture, strengthen food security and advance priority areas of sustainable agricultural development.

“The effectiveness of the projects implemented to date within the framework of cooperation between Uzbekistan and FAO was highly appreciated, and it was agreed to consistently continue cooperation in new areas in the future,” the Uzbek Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

The upcoming international forum is expected to bring together senior representatives of landlocked developing countries, international financial institutions, academic and research institutions, foreign experts and the private sector.

Discussions during the forum will focus on strengthening food security, adapting agriculture to climate change and developing sustainable agricultural systems.