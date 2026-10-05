Kyrgyzstan eyes green energy, transport, and textiles for Turkmenistan ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Kyrgyzstan sees green energy, transport corridors, textile production and telecommunications as priority areas for economic and investment cooperation with Turkmenistan, National Investment Agency head Ravshanbek Sabirov said at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum TIF 2026 in Ashgabat.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, in the course of the TIF 2026, Sabirov stated that the practical development of bilateral ties through concrete economic and investment projects is of strategic importance for Bishkek.

In the energy sector, Kyrgyzstan sees opportunities for cooperation in green energy, as well as supplies of petroleum products and natural gas. In transport, the country proposes developing sustainable transport and logistics corridors.

Industrial and technological cooperation could focus on textile production and telecommunications, while tourism offers opportunities for joint infrastructure development and the creation of new routes, Sabirov said.

“Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are united by fraternal relations, centuries-old ties, closeness of traditions and a common aspiration for peace and development. We are part of a single Central Asian region, so our successes and well-being are inseparably linked,” Sabirov said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan is pursuing an open and diversified economic policy aimed at creating favorable conditions for long-term international capital and ensuring the protection of investors’ rights and interests.

Sabirov said the National Investment Agency is ready to provide practical support to Turkmen partners and comprehensive assistance to investors at all stages, from developing an idea to the full launch and subsequent development of projects.

“I am confident that combining our capabilities will bring practical benefits to the brotherly peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan and contribute to the sustainable development of the entire Central Asia,” he said.