Azerbaijan, Ukraine ombudspersons discuss human rights cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The ombudspersons of Azerbaijan and Ukraine discussed prospects for cooperation in human rights protection.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva met with Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The meeting addressed issues related to the protection of human rights and freedoms, the development of international cooperation in this area, as well as prospects for cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of the two countries.

Sabina Aliyeva provided information on her activities in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms and developing international cooperation in this area.

The Ombudsperson expressed satisfaction with the existing fruitful cooperative relations between the ombudsman institutions of the two countries. She discussed with Dmytro Lubinets the prospects for cooperation in the field of effectively protecting and ensuring human rights in the current situation.

Sabina Aliyeva highlighted the importance of further strengthening relations and cooperation between ombudsman institutions in the field of human rights and freedoms.

Dmytro Lubinets emphasized the importance of mutual exchange of experience between ombudsman institutions in the field of human rights. He expressed his gratitude for the meeting and the hospitality shown.

The meeting also addressed several issues of mutual interest.