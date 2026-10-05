Kazakhstan Defense Ministry audit covers 50 facilities - Supreme Audit Chamber

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. An unscheduled audit of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense covers 50 facilities, including 48 military units, Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the presidential press service said.

The president was presented with a report on the progress of the unscheduled performance audit of the use of budget funds by the Ministry of Defense. A group comprising leading specialists from the state audit system and experts in IT and communications was formed to conduct the audit.

The audit will assess the situation across all key areas of the Armed Forces, including the logistical support of military units, personnel training, military exercises, development of military infrastructure, modernization of weapons and equipment, and the operation of digital systems.

Tokayev was also informed about the results of a completed audit of the state defense procurement system.

Following the audit, the Supreme Audit Chamber sent 57 specific recommendations and instructions to the government and relevant state bodies to address the violations identified.

Smailov also briefed the president on ongoing scheduled audits covering priority areas of economic development and the social sector.

In addition, Smailov reported on the results of the 63rd meeting of the Governing Council of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, held in Astana with representatives from 19 countries of the region. Kazakhstan hosted an event in this format for the first time.

Following the meeting, Tokayev issued a number of specific instructions concerning the audit of the Ministry of Defense and the further development of the state audit system.

Tokayev ordered a comprehensive inspection and audit of the Ministry of Defense following a fatal incident involving servicemen in the Caspian Sea.

On September 24, 2026, 17 servicemen fell into the water amid a storm and strong winds during the Khazar Korgany-2026 military exercises in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region. Fourteen servicemen died.

Following the incident, Tokayev dismissed Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov on September 27. Major General Aidos Myrzakhmetov, who previously headed the Special Operations Forces, was appointed as the new Defense Minister.