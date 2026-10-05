Azerbaijan-UK commission to meet in Baku on October 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The eighth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be held in Baku on October 6.

This was announced in a statement published by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

The meeting is expected to discuss cooperation in trade and economic relations, energy, healthcare, agriculture, cybersecurity, food security, transport, education and other areas, as well as result in the signing of documents.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Anas Sarwar, Minister of State at the UK Department for Business, Innovation and Trade.

Meanwhile, previous meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK were held alternately in Baku and London.

Specifically, the 7th meeting of the commission took place on April 30, 2025, in London. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed, and a decision was made to hold the 8th meeting of the commission in Baku. The Azerbaijani side was represented at this meeting by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, while the British side was represented by Gareth Thomas, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the UK Department for Business and Trade and Minister for Services, Small Business, and Exports.

The 6th meeting of the Commission took place in Baku on December 7, 2023. A protocol summarizing the results of the meeting was signed, and a decision was made to hold the next, 7th, meeting in London. At the 6th meeting, Azerbaijan was represented by Parviz Shahbazov, and the United Kingdom was represented by Malcolm Ian Offord, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exports at the Department for Business and Trade.

Previously, on June 14, 2022, the 5th meeting of the Commission took place in London. A protocol summarizing the results of the meeting was signed, and an agreement was reached to hold the 6th meeting in Baku. The meeting was attended by Parviz Shahbazov from Azerbaijan and Mike Freer from the United Kingdom, Minister for Export.

The Commission’s 4th meeting took place in Baku on May 20, 2021. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed regarding a number of documents and outcomes, and an agreement was reached to hold the 5th meeting in London. The Azerbaijani side was represented by Parviz Shahbazov, and the British side by Graham Stuart, Parliamentary Representative to the Secretary of State for Trade.

On May 22, 2019, the 3rd meeting of the Commission took place in London. A protocol was signed following the meeting. The Azerbaijani side was represented by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and the British side by George Hollingbery, Minister of State for Trade Policy.

Thus, the 8th meeting, to be held in Baku on October 6, will serve as the next intergovernmental forum for discussing issues related to the economic development of Azerbaijani-British relations across various sectors.