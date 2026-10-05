Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova attends IPU Executive Committee meeting in Arusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. At the request of the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, Member of Parliament and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan, Sevil Mikayilova attended the IPU Executive Committee meeting in Arusha, Tanzania on October 4.

Mikayilova, who is the Vice-President of the Executive Committee, Eurasia Group, is taking part in the 153rd Assembly of the IPU, which kicked off in Arusha on October 5.

The 153rd Assembly of the IPU will last until October 9. All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and Committee on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, will meet on this occasion. The Governing Council will be invited to elect a new IPU President at its session in Arusha.

The General Debate will focus on the overall theme Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all and provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanize parliamentary action in this area. The Assembly will adopt resolutions on the emergency item and on the subject item taken up by the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights entitled Inclusive social development for all: Parliamentary strategies to promote the rights and empowerment of people living with disabilities.

The Assembly is expected to conclude with the adoption of an outcome document on the overall theme of the General Debate.