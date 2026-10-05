China's TRIUMPHER, Turkmenistan's OJAR AZIA sign MoU on steel structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Chinese TRIUMPHER and Turkmen company OJAR AZIA have signed a memorandum of cooperation on construction, steel structures and engineering solutions in Turkmenistan, during a business meeting between the representatives of the companies in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Turkmenistan’s TMT Consulting Group today.

According to the publication, the agreement is aimed at developing long-term cooperation and introducing advanced construction technologies in Turkmenistan, with the parties considering the use of TRIUMPHER products, engineering solutions and technological expertise.

The companies also discussed the use of modern steel structures and engineering technologies aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and quality of construction projects.

The parties intend to further develop cooperation and explore opportunities for joint participation in prospective construction and infrastructure projects in the country.

“Cooperation between TRIUMPHER and OJAR AZIA opens up new prospects for introducing international expertise and modern technologies into Turkmenistan’s construction sector. Combining the companies’ production capabilities, engineering expertise, and practical experience creates a strong foundation for the implementation of large-scale projects,” the report says.

China’s TRIUMPHER Steel Construction Group Co., Ltd. is a construction and manufacturing company based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, specializing in the design, fabrication and installation of steel structures. The company was established in 1998 and has a production capacity of more than 130,000 tons of steel structures annually, according to its company profile. Its product range includes steel buildings, high-rise and multi-level structures, trusses, warehouses and steel structures for industrial facilities.

TRIUMPHER has also participated in construction projects outside China. Its previous international work has included steel-related works for the Nad Al Sheba Dubai Racecourse project, while the company continues to take part in construction tenders in China..

Turkmenistan’s OJAR AZIA is a private construction company established in 2008. The company operates across road construction, residential and industrial development, transport and logistics, utility infrastructure, construction-material production, and equipment and transport services. According to its website, OJAR AZIA has completed more than 40 projects, built over 500 kilometers of roads and employs more than 800 people.

OJAR AZIA is also developing projects beyond conventional construction, including a flour-milling complex, a multifunctional livestock complex and a hotel complex with roadside infrastructure in Mary and Serhetabat. The company has identified the Serakhs-Mary-Serhetabat motorway as a key infrastructure project and has presented it at international business and investment events.