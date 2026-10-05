Azerbaijani gymnast Tofig Aliyev claims two golds in UK (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Member of Azerbaijan’s national tumbling team, Tofig Aliyev, performed successfully at two competitions in the United Kingdom, winning two gold medals.

This was announced in a statement published by the Gymnastics Federation.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani representative first took the top spot on the podium at the 2026 UK National Finals for age groups.

Then, the Azerbaijani gymnast competed in the 2026 UK Championships and repeated his success. In the final round, he scored 29.100 points and won the gold medal.

Thus, Tofig Aliyev finished both competitions in which he participated with gold medals.