Tajikistan plans reconstruction of 29.6-km Guliston-Farkhor road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon reviewed a project to reconstruct the 29.6-kilometer Guliston-Farkhor road in Farkhor district.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, Rahmon reviewed the project during his working visit to Farkhor district, where he also remotely commissioned eight facilities of various purposes and 109 kilometers of paved inter-village roads.

“President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon reviewed a project to reconstruct the 29.6-kilometer Guliston-Farkhor road, which will be 12 meters wide,” the statement said.

The road will be 12 meters wide. The project is expected to contribute to the development of freight and passenger transportation, cross-border trade and tourism.

Rahmon instructed the relevant officials to ensure high-quality construction work and complete the project within the established timeframe.

Meanwhile, road infrastructure is an important component of Tajikistan’s transport system, providing connections between cities, districts and rural settlements and supporting the movement of passengers and goods. Road development projects also play a role in improving access to markets and public services in regional areas.

Farkhor district is located in Khatlon Region in southern Tajikistan and has an agricultural and trade-oriented local economy. Its road network connects the district with nearby settlements and other parts of the region, making transport links important for the movement of agricultural products and other goods.

The development of road infrastructure in Khatlon Region is taking place alongside broader efforts to improve regional connectivity and transport links. Road upgrades can support local logistics, passenger transportation and economic activity by improving connections between production areas, markets and population centers.