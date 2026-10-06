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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 6

Iran News 6 October 2026 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 6
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 6.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 37 currencies went up, while 8 currencies fell compared to October 5.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,768,103 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,982,235 rials. On October 5, the euro was priced at 1,983,801 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 6

Rial on October 5

1 US dollar

USD

1,768,103

1,762,815

1 British pound

GBP

2,336,866

2,332,915

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,126,845

2,124,465

1 Swedish króna

SEK

176,022

175,619

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

184,353

183,132

1 Danish krone

DKK

265,210

265,365

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,360

18,308

1 UAE Dirham

AED

481,444

480,004

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,715,676

5,706,961

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

638,449

636,289

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,119,169

1,116,353

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

225,318

224,654

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,596,659

4,581,889

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,241,183

1,236,850

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

989,638

989,794

1 South African rand

ZAR

106,108

105,905

1 Turkish lira

TRY

35,969

35,879

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,818

21,116

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

485,743

484,290

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

134,945

134,559

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,490

14,449

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,232,067

1,226,148

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

471,494

470,084

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,702,402

4,688,338

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,381,582

1,377,879

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,436,182

1,432,309

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

53,501

53,308

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

842

840

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,146,986

1,143,727

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

275,036

275,397

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

263,683

262,887

100 Thai baht

THB

5,249,380

5,249,380

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

432,680

431,455

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,317,520

1,312,416

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,493,798

2,486,340

1 euro

EUR

1,982,235

1,983,801

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

387,447

392,276

1 Georgian lari

GEL

681,113

678,872

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

98,621

98,458

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,402

27,167

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

579,649

585,692

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,040,030

1,036,013

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,821,913

2,816,859

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

192,089

191,066

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

505,683

503,369

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,038

2,038

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,982,235 rials and $1 costs 1,768,103 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,69-2,72 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,01-3,04 million rials.

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