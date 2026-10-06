Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 6.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 37 currencies went up, while 8 currencies fell compared to October 5.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,768,103 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,982,235 rials. On October 5, the euro was priced at 1,983,801 rials.

Currency Rial on October 6 Rial on October 5 1 US dollar USD 1,768,103 1,762,815 1 British pound GBP 2,336,866 2,332,915 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,126,845 2,124,465 1 Swedish króna SEK 176,022 175,619 1 Norwegian krone NOK 184,353 183,132 1 Danish krone DKK 265,210 265,365 1 Indian rupee INR 18,360 18,308 1 UAE Dirham AED 481,444 480,004 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,715,676 5,706,961 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 638,449 636,289 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,119,169 1,116,353 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 225,318 224,654 1 Omani rial OMR 4,596,659 4,581,889 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,241,183 1,236,850 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 989,638 989,794 1 South African rand ZAR 106,108 105,905 1 Turkish lira TRY 35,969 35,879 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,818 21,116 1 Qatari riyal QAR 485,743 484,290 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 134,945 134,559 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,490 14,449 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,232,067 1,226,148 1 Saudi riyal SAR 471,494 470,084 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,702,402 4,688,338 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,381,582 1,377,879 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,436,182 1,432,309 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 53,501 53,308 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 842 840 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,146,986 1,143,727 1 Libyan dinar LYD 275,036 275,397 1 Chinese yuan CNY 263,683 262,887 100 Thai baht THB 5,249,380 5,249,380 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 432,680 431,455 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,317,520 1,312,416 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,493,798 2,486,340 1 euro EUR 1,982,235 1,983,801 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 387,447 392,276 1 Georgian lari GEL 681,113 678,872 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 98,621 98,458 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,402 27,167 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 579,649 585,692 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,040,030 1,036,013 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,821,913 2,816,859 1 Tajik somoni TJS 192,089 191,066 1 Turkmen manat TMT 505,683 503,369 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,038 2,038

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,982,235 rials and $1 costs 1,768,103 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,69-2,72 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,01-3,04 million rials.