Kazakhstan plans to connect 1,600 villages to internet in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Kazakhstan plans to connect up to 1,600 villages to the internet in 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said at a government meeting in Astana.

According to the government’s press service, Madiyev said that 370 villages have been connected to the internet so far this year, while the total length of communication lines laid has reached 11,819 kilometers.

"Internet access has been provided to 370 villages against the plan of 1,600 villages for the current year, with a total of 11,819 kilometers of communication lines laid. In 2027, it is planned to provide communications coverage along 40,000 kilometers of regional and national roads, with more than 500 antenna-mast structures to be installed," Madiyev reported.

More than 4,000 5G base stations have also been installed in over 20 cities.

Together with Beeline and Starlink Mobile, the Direct-to-Cell technology has been launched, providing messaging and basic internet access from anywhere in the country via satellite connectivity directly to smartphones.

"Internet access has been provided to 1,500 carriages on 124 trains operating on 50 railway routes. Work is underway to connect seven aircraft and 50 tourist locations. Half of the total 4,511 kilometers of the West-East hyperhighway has been laid," the deputy prime minister said.