President Mirziyoyev eyes Uzbekistan’s fivefold increase in 3D seismic work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan plans to increase the volume of 3D seismic exploration fivefold in 2026 compared with 2025 as it seeks to expand its natural gas reserves, following the presentation reviewed by Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Oct. 5.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on major projects in the oil and gas sector, including the implementation of two resolutions adopted this year to improve the operations of Uzbekneftegaz and address issues related to procurement and production.

Since the beginning of the year, Uzbekistan has discovered five new gas fields, while 80 wells have been drilled across the country, including deep wells reaching 6,000 meters or more, according to the presentation.

Another 40 wells are scheduled to be drilled during the fourth quarter. The government is also expanding exploration of prospective areas, with particular attention to deep-lying formations in the Ustyurt region, as well as the development of new fields and improving the productivity of existing wells.

The presentation emphasized the need to modernize drilling operations and introduce advanced technologies. Several projects are currently being implemented in Ustyurt with foreign partners to drill new wells, reanalyze geophysical data and improve gas production efficiency.

Mirziyoyev instructed officials to increase the effectiveness of geological exploration and drilling operations, ensure major projects are based on detailed calculations and secured financing, and improve the overall efficiency of industry enterprises, according to the Uzbek president’s office.

Moreover, the meeting reviewed the financial performance of Uzbekneftegaz and its major enterprises. Their combined net profit increased in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2025, while optimization of the companies’ loan portfolios helped reduce debt and lower servicing costs.

Separate attention was given to projects aimed at increasing the capacity of Uzbekistan’s gas transmission system. The plans include constructing new main gas pipelines and modernizing compressor stations. The projects, including the installation of modern electric motors at some stations, are expected to improve supply stability and save up to 125 million cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Additionally, the presentation covered efforts to address the accident at the 25 Years of Independence gas field, where a specialized Chinese company has been involved in the response. Specialized equipment is being delivered to the site, while preparations are underway for drilling operations. Officials were instructed to prioritize strict safety requirements throughout the response.

Mirziyoyev also reviewed measures to increase production and improve the financial position of the Fergana Oil Refinery. Following repairs to key processing units, diesel fuel production increased by 30%, bitumen output by 60%, and jet fuel production fivefold.

The refinery’s capacity utilization is planned to increase from 40% to 65% by the end of the year, with further increases planned afterward. Measures are also being taken to secure stable feedstock supplies, improve the use of existing capacity and reduce outstanding debt.