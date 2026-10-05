Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, during today's phone call.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the call, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic partnership, as well as issues related to the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

They noted significant progress toward developing strategic partnership in bilateral relations following the historic summit held in Washington on August 8, 2025.

In this context, the sides emphasized the importance of the activities of working groups on the priority areas outlined in the Strategic Partnership Charter between Azerbaijan and the U.S. for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

During the phone call, the sides also highlighted important results achieved within the Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic partnership in 2026. They noted that documents signed within the framework of Baku Energy Week and the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in the fields of energy, hydrocarbon exploration, development and production, investment, digital technologies, trade, and other areas have significantly expanded the practical scope of bilateral cooperation.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on Azerbaijan's consistent steps to advance the peace agenda, build confidence, and strengthen regional stability.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.