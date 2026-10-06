Uzbekistan, FAO review next steps in agricultural cooperation

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) discussed the country’s agricultural reforms and prospects for expanding cooperation during a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu in Tashkent on Oct. 5.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Baxtiyor Saidov, on his Telegram channel.

“Pleased to welcome Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) H.E. Qu Dongyu to Uzbekistan today,” Saidov said in a post on his Telegram channel.

The minister said Uzbekistan maintains a broad cooperation agenda with the United Nations and its specialized agencies, adding that the country’s relations with the UN continue to develop across priority areas.

“Our cooperation with FAO is also gaining new substance year by year,” Saidov said. “During our meeting, we discussed Uzbekistan’s comprehensive agricultural reforms and prospects for further advancing cooperation with the Organization.”

The meeting focused on Uzbekistan’s agricultural transformation and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation with FAO in support of the country’s agricultural development.

Uzbekistan has cooperated with FAO since 2001, when the country joined the organization, while the FAO Representation in Tashkent was opened in 2014. The organization supports Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen food security and nutrition, develop sustainable and inclusive agrifood systems, improve climate resilience and promote sustainable management of land, water, forests and other natural resources.