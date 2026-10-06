Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone airport to be ready by April 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The airport in Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) will be ready for operation by late March or early April 2027, Valeh Alasgarov, chairman of the Alat FEZ Board, said at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Connectivity in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports.

According to Alasgarov, one of the factors making the Alat FEZ attractive is its location at the intersection of the North-South and East-West international transport corridors, as well as its proximity to the Port of Baku.

“Given that access to transport infrastructure is vital for many sectors and industries involved in modern high-tech manufacturing, we agreed with local cargo carrier Silk Way Airlines to develop an airport and adjacent logistics infrastructure within the Alat FEZ,” Alasgarov said.

He noted that a 750-hectare plot of land has been allocated for the project.

“Construction of this airport began in April 2024 and will be completed by the end of this year, and it will be ready for operation no later than late March or early April 2027,” the chairman said.

According to Alasgarov, the airport will initially have an annual cargo handling capacity of 500,000 tons, with plans to increase it to at least 2 million tons per year.

The German-Azerbaijani Conference on Strategic Partnership and Connectivity, organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), is being held in Baku. The event brings together representatives of government agencies from Germany and Azerbaijan, business circles and international financial institutions.

The conference focuses on mobilizing financing for infrastructure, transport, logistics, green energy and digitalization along the Middle Corridor.

The program also includes panel discussions and business-to-government roundtables on developing the Middle Corridor, attracting investment, green energy, public-private partnerships, digital transformation and cybersecurity.

The conference aims to expand German-Azerbaijani economic cooperation and establish new partnerships in infrastructure, energy, transport, logistics and digitalization.