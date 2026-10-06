Solidcore to build Astana headquarters with 85% Oman funding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Solidcore Resources plans to build a new headquarters in Astana, with the Oman Investment Authority set to finance 85% of the project, the gold producer said on October 6.

The plans were announced during Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said's state visit to Kazakhstan. Solidcore will provide the remaining 15% of the project's funding.

The nine-story Muscat Tower will have a total area of more than 18,000 square meters and is expected to be completed in 2029. It will include office space, a cafeteria and a gym for company employees.

The building will be located in a newly developing district of Astana and will serve as Solidcore's headquarters.

"Solidcore Resources is among our core assets in Kazakhstan, and by taking part in the construction of the new headquarters in Astana, we are expressing our support for the Company's strategy, that leads to concentration of technical expertise here, and linking them to the skills and competence we have in Oman. Kazakhstani technical expertise combined with Oman's investment capabilities is a ready-made platform for expansion. I am confident that Muscat Tower will become a tangible embodiment of the strong partnership between Oman and Kazakhstan, which we intend to continue strengthening," said Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solidcore Resources.

The Oman Investment Authority holds a 31.7% stake in Solidcore through the Maaden International Investment fund.

Solidcore is a gold producer registered in Kazakhstan's Astana International Financial Centre and listed on the Astana International Exchange. The company's gold equivalent production rose 56% year-on-year to 86,000 ounces in the second quarter of 2026 and 71% year-on-year to 210,000 ounces in the first half of 2026, driven by third-party concentrate processing.