Green Energy Corridor ministers to meet in Romania in late November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The next meeting of ministers from countries participating in the Green Energy Corridor project is scheduled for late November in Romania, Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) CEO Yusif Gayibov said at the Azerbaijan-Germany Conference on Strategic Partnership and Connectivity in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, the Green Energy Corridor differs from other renewable energy projects through the strategic partnership between four countries, a dedicated company with its own team and budget, and a high-level coordination mechanism. "Hungary, Romania, Georgia, and Azerbaijan have established a strategic partnership, within which the joint Green Energy Corridor company was created. It has been operating since 2024. It has its own team, budget, and all the necessary resources to implement this project," Gayibov said.

He also highlighted the importance of project management and commitment from the participating countries. "Over the past four years, our ministers, including the current ones, have met 12 times. The next meeting is scheduled for the end of November," the GECO CEO added.

According to Gayibov, such meetings ensure high-level support from decision-makers and provide an opportunity to discuss challenges and problems and find ways to address them. "This is a complex project involving many stakeholders and countries," he said.

Gayibov emphasized that the project brings together four countries that had never previously been connected through electricity transmission. "These are factors that create additional incentives for implementing this project," he said.

According to him, the project requires support from various stakeholders, including banks, companies, international financial institutions, and the private sector. "There are risks that can also be shared. Therefore, you can also take on a certain responsibility for implementing this important project," Gayibov noted.

He cited another factor distinguishing the project - the presence of both a center of demand and resources within the same project. "On the one hand, electricity can be generated at a lower cost, while on the other hand, there is demand for this electricity, for green electricity, in our region. These factors distinguish our project from others," he said.

The Azerbaijan-Germany Conference on Strategic Partnership and Connectivity is being held in Baku and organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan). Representatives of government institutions from Germany and Azerbaijan, business circles, and international financial institutions are participating in the event.

The conference focuses on mobilizing financing for infrastructure, transport, logistics, green energy, and digitalization along the Middle Corridor.

The program also includes panel discussions and B2G roundtables on the development of the Middle Corridor, investment attraction, green energy, public-private partnerships, digital transformation, and cybersecurity. The conference aims to expand German-Azerbaijani economic cooperation and develop new partnerships in infrastructure, energy, transport, logistics, and digitalization.