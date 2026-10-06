Azerbaijan-Germany connectivity to boost economic ties – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Connectivity will become the second pillar of economic relations between Germany and Azerbaijan, German Ambassador Dirk Lölke said at the German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connectivity Conference held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"The recent visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Berlin opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries. The joint declaration on the strategic agenda for the bilateral partnership represents a strong commitment by both sides to expand our cooperation. During President Aliyev's visit to Berlin, another important document was signed: an agreement to establish the German-Azerbaijani Business Council," Lölke noted.

He emphasized that the current conference in Baku is the first major event following the visit to Berlin.

"I am confident that the issue of connectivity will very soon become the second pillar of our bilateral economic relations, alongside energy," the ambassador said.

Touching upon regional stability, Lölke noted that the German government welcomes the progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the peace process and their commitment to continuing it.

"Lasting peace is, of course, essential for regional stability and integration, as well as for realizing economic potential," the diplomat emphasized.

The ambassador also noted the participation of representatives from two German ministries in the conference and thanked the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK) for organizing the event and for its long-standing cooperation with the German Embassy.

"The embassy is ready to continue supporting this process," Lölke added.

The German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connections Conference, organized by the German-Azerbaijan Chamber of Foreign Trade (AHK Azerbaijan), is being held in Baku.

Representatives of German and Azerbaijani state institutions, business circles, international financial institutions and other organizations are participating in the event.

The conference is dedicated to the theme "Mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure, transport, logistics, green energy and digitalization along the Middle Corridor".

The agenda includes panel discussions and B2G roundtables on the development of the Middle Corridor, attracting investment, green energy, public-private partnerships, digital transformation, and cybersecurity. The conference aims to expand German-Azerbaijani economic cooperation, discuss investment opportunities along the Middle Corridor and form new partnerships in the fields of infrastructure, energy, transport, logistics and digitalization.