Uzbekistan, JICA sign 2026–2030 program for 15 projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a 2026–2030 partnership program covering 15 projects during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 5.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and Katsura Miyazaki, Senior Vice President of JICA, to review ongoing joint projects and prospects for launching new initiatives.

“Particular attention was paid to the development of free economic zones and creating conditions to attract foreign investment, including from Japanese companies,” Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

Additionally, the sides discussed JICA’s technical assistance in developing master plans for free economic zones (FEZs), which Uzbekistan said is aimed at improving conditions for investment and supporting the development of industrial activity in the zones.

The new Partnership Program for 2026–2030 includes 15 prospective projects covering transport and energy infrastructure, human capital development, health care, agriculture, private-sector support and green growth.

The agreement is expected to provide a framework for implementing new joint projects and expanding practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and JICA across key areas of economic and social development.

JICA has been cooperating with Uzbekistan since 1993, supporting the country’s economic and social development through technical cooperation, ODA loans, human-resource development and infrastructure projects. Its work in Uzbekistan has covered areas including energy, transport, health care, agriculture, industrial development and climate resilience. In 2026, JICA signed new ODA loan agreements with Uzbekistan to promote energy efficiency in industrial and public buildings, while its existing portfolio also includes projects in livestock, health care, transport connectivity and human capital development.