Berlin to host Z5+1 summit with Central Asia – envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Germany will host another summit of the heads of state and government of Central Asian countries in the Z5+1 format in Berlin, German Ambassador to Turkmenistan Petra Dachtler said.

The ambassador made the remarks in a speech published on the website of the German Embassy in Turkmenistan.

She said Germany supports efforts to improve cross-border trade in Central Asia, as well as measures to protect the environment and borders.

“We look forward to the upcoming summit at the level of heads of state and government in the Z5+1 format in Berlin,” the ambassador said, expressing gratitude to the Turkmen leadership for cooperation within the format.

According to the ambassador, the Z5+1 format has significant potential for cooperation between Germany and the Central Asian countries.

She also highlighted the development of German-Turkmen economic ties, noting that German companies have a strong reputation in medical technology and are active in logistics, including planning work related to the port of Turkmenbashi, as well as in the oil and gas and banking sectors.

The ambassador said a delegation of German business representatives visited Turkmenistan in July and held meetings with several deputy prime ministers, thanking the Turkmen government for receiving the delegation at a high level.

For reference, Germany’s Z5+1 format with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was upgraded to a Strategic Regional Partnership in 2023. The first summit of Central Asian leaders with the German Chancellor was held in Berlin that year, followed by a second summit in Astana in September 2024. The format covers cooperation in the economy, energy and natural resources, regional cooperation and resilience, climate and the environment, and people-to-people contacts.

Germany hosted a Z5+1 foreign ministers’ meeting in Berlin on February 11, 2026. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov. The meeting was accompanied by an economic forum involving nearly 30 German business representatives and focused on areas including economic cooperation, energy, raw materials, security and regional cooperation.