Azerbaijan's APA chairmanship aims to boost capacity – speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. One of the main objectives during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) was to strengthen the assembly's institutional capabilities and consolidate its role as a platform for inter-parliamentary dialogue in Asia, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said in her address to the APA coordination meeting within the framework of the 153rd Assembly of the IPU.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Gafarova noted that organizing the assembly's activities more effectively was among the goals set when Azerbaijan assumed the APA chairmanship in February 2024.

According to her, significant steps have been taken toward the institutional development of the APA during Azerbaijan's chairmanship, and the activities of the Assembly's Bureau have been revitalized.

The speaker noted that four coordination meetings were organized during Azerbaijan's chairmanship. These meetings facilitated the exchange of views on international issues of mutual interest, the coordination of positions, and the strengthening of the APA's ties with the broader inter-parliamentary agenda. Gafarova emphasized that developing cooperation between the APA and other parliamentary organizations is also one of the priority areas during Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

Regarding the importance of multilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, the speaker noted the necessity of strengthening the role of parliaments in the adoption of global decisions and fostering cooperation with regional parliamentary organizations.

She highlighted the importance of inclusivity and the active participation of women, youth, and underrepresented groups in inter-parliamentary processes to ensure sustainable development.

The speaker said that inter-parliamentary cooperation should enable the expression of diverse positions on a single platform and allow dialogue to continue despite differences of opinion.

According to her, effective cooperation should be built upon mutual listening, consultation, respect for differing views, and the identification of practical solutions.

At the conclusion of her speech, Gafarova said that the experience gained within the framework of the APA over the past two years has once again demonstrated the importance of cooperation across diverse regions, cultures, and political views.