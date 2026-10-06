Uzbekistan, Algeria advance mining, geological exploration talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan and Algeria discussed expanding cooperation in geology, geological exploration and mining, including joint work on lithium, tantalum, niobium and other rare elements, during talks between Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and Algerian Minister of Mining Industry Mourad Hanifi on Oct. 5 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following the meeting where the sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in the mining and metallurgical industries, as well as investment and institutional engagement.

Particular attention was given to the transfer of modern technologies, the use of advanced geological modeling methods, joint exploration of prospective deposits and training specialists for the mining industry.

Additionally, the sides discussed opportunities to establish projects for the local processing of various metals and exchange expertise with Uzbekistan’s Almalyk and Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Complexes.

“The proposed cooperation in geological exploration and the processing of critical and rare metals creates opportunities for expanding practical interaction between the two countries,” the ministry said.

The sides also proposed establishing a sectoral working group under the planned Intergovernmental Commission and preparing an interagency agreement to provide an institutional framework for cooperation.

Uzbekistan and Algeria have been expanding bilateral ties in recent years, with economic cooperation gaining greater attention alongside political and diplomatic relations. The two countries have been exploring opportunities to increase trade, investment and industrial cooperation, particularly in mining, energy, agriculture and manufacturing. The establishment of institutional mechanisms for economic cooperation is expected to support the development of joint projects and strengthen business ties between the two countries.