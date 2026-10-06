Kazakhstan, Oman seek to deepen bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Kazakhstan and Oman seek to bring bilateral relations to a new level, a goal discussed during talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Astana, according to the press service of the Kazakh president.

Welcoming the high-ranking guest, Tokayev described the first visit by the Sultan of Oman to Kazakhstan as a historic event.

“It is a great honor and pleasure for me to welcome you on a state visit to Kazakhstan - the first visit by the Sultan of Oman to our country in history. I am convinced that this visit is of historic significance, as you are opening a new page in the multifaceted cooperation between our countries, which needs to be intensified and brought to a new level. As we have already noted, there is enormous potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, which needs to be unlocked and fully realized,” Tokayev said.

The president emphasized that he would make efforts to ensure that Kazakhstan becomes a reliable partner for Oman.

“Oman enjoys great respect in Kazakhstan. Today, many of our citizens visit your beautiful country. At the same time, many Kazakhstanis have not yet visited Muscat and other cities of Oman. Naturally, with the launch of additional direct commercial flights between our countries, our citizens will visit your country much more actively,” Tokayev said.

He also noted that a signing ceremony for an important agreement concerning the Dunga oil field had taken place during the visit

“I think this is also evidence of our mutual interest and readiness to move forward, as well as a symbol of joint progress,” the president said.

For his part, Sultan Haitham thanked Tokayev for the hospitality.

“Over the past three decades, our relations have indeed advanced and strengthened significantly. Our visit today is intended to consolidate the results achieved and bring bilateral relations to a new level. During the visit, we will sign several agreements and memoranda of understanding. I am confident that with your support we will be able to build very strong ties in the economic, political, and cultural and humanitarian spheres,” Sultan Haitham said.

He added that Oman wanted more Omani citizens to visit Kazakhstan, while more Kazakh citizens would visit Oman.

“Let me once again thank you, Mr. President, for the hospitality extended to us. I also hope to see you in Muscat in the very near future,” the Sultan said.