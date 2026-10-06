Azerbaijan to complete state info systems' G-Cloud transfer by late 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan plans to complete the process of transferring state information systems to the Government Cloud (G-cloud) by the end of the current year, Head of the Digital Development and Innovations Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Khaligov said at the German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connectivity Conference held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"We are working on the migration to cloud technologies, and this is a key item on our agenda. We launched the 'G-cloud' project back in 2019 and have already migrated a significant portion of our government information systems to G-cloud. We plan to fully complete this process by the end of the current year," Khaligov added.

G-cloud is a centralized cloud platform established for the secure storage, management, and integration of data belonging to government agencies and state-affiliated organizations.

This solution enables the optimization of public administration costs, ensures the efficient use of resources, strengthens inter-agency coordination, and meets the highest security standards.

The project was developed in accordance with the strategic roadmap approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 6, 2016 (No. 1138). The G-cloud concept was approved by decree No. 718 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated June 3, 2019, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport was designated as the project operator.

A plan for the phased migration of state information systems and resources to the Government Cloud was approved by Resolution No. 428 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, dated October 29, 2020.