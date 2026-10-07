Kyrgyzstan's investment income from abroad reaches $25 million

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Investment income received by Kyrgyzstan from abroad amounted to $25.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, decreasing by 7.7% year-on-year.

This was reported based on statistical data published by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the national bank, the figure was lower than the $27.2 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

In 2025, investment income receivable amounted to $134.3 million, compared with $123.9 million in 2024, $85.5 million in 2023 and $29.4 million in 2022.

During 2025, receipts amounted to $27.2 million in the first quarter, $33 million in the second quarter, $33.6 million in the third quarter and $40.4 million in the fourth quarter.

The first-quarter 2026 figure was below the level recorded in the same period of the previous year, as well as below all subsequent quarterly values recorded in 2025.

Trend estimates that Kyrgyzstan’s investment income receipts from abroad could gradually recover during the remainder of 2026, supported by the development of external investment activity and the continuation of cross-border investment flows.

According to Trend’s calculations, if quarterly investment income receipts return to an average range of around $30–40 million, comparable with the quarterly levels recorded in the second half of 2025, total investment income received from abroad could reach approximately $115–145 million in 2026.

The annual result will depend on the timing and volume of investment-related income flows during the remaining quarters. A return to the quarterly levels observed in 2025 would allow Kyrgyzstan to maintain a substantial volume of investment income receipts from abroad, providing a broader basis for the development of external investment flows.