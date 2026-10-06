Uzbekistan, Lukoil discuss ongoing energy projects, expansion plans

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Lukoil founder Vagit Alekperov discussed the Russian energy company’s ongoing projects in Uzbekistan and plans to expand its operations during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

"Alekperov briefed Mirziyoyev on the current status of Lukoil’s projects in Uzbekistan’s energy sector, including geological exploration, development of prospective hydrocarbon fields, and expansion of the company’s retail network for petroleum products," the Uzbek president’s office said.

Additionally, the sides reviewed Lukoil’s plans to expand its activities in Uzbekistan and discussed the company’s ongoing work in the country’s oil and gas sector.

"Particular attention was paid to the current state of projects and prospects for expanding the company’s activities in Uzbekistan," the Uzbek president’s office said.

Lukoil has been involved in Uzbekistan’s energy sector through projects related to natural gas production and processing, as well as the development of hydrocarbon resources.

The meeting highlights continued cooperation between Uzbekistan and Lukoil in developing the country’s energy resources and attracting investment and technology to the sector.

Lukoil has been operating in Uzbekistan since 2004 and is one of the country’s major foreign investors in the oil and gas sector. The company operates the Kandym-Khauzak-Shady and South-West Gissar projects under production-sharing agreements, with Uzbekneftegaz as its strategic partner. Lukoil says its cumulative gas production from these projects has reached 100 billion cubic meters, while its investments in Uzbekistan have totaled about $8 billion.

The Kandym-Khauzak-Shady project includes the Kandym group of gas fields and an 8.1 billion cubic meter-per-year gas processing complex, commissioned in 2018. The South-West Gissar project covers seven fields in the Kashkadarya region and operates under a production-sharing agreement signed in 2007.