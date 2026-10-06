Azerbaijan can play greater role in East-West connectivity - Roland Berger

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan could play a greater role in logistics and energy connectivity between East and West in the future, particularly in the Middle Corridor and renewable energy sectors, Aristid Klumbies, Project Manager at Roland Berger, told Trend on Tuesday on the sidelines of the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Strategic Partnership and Connectivity in Baku.

He said Roland Berger is a Europe-based strategy consulting firm that implements projects across various industries in different countries, including Azerbaijan.

“We are working on numerous projects in Azerbaijan in the energy, transport, aviation and logistics sectors. Our main focus is currently on these areas as well. Together with our clients, we are seeking to help build Azerbaijan's future, expand their access to global markets and contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani economy,” Klumbies said.

According to the Roland Berger representative, Azerbaijan has significant potential, particularly in wind energy, including offshore wind power.

He said that in the renewable energy sector, the focus is no longer solely on energy generation, but also on creating infrastructure, connectivity and reliable systems.

“We see significant potential for offshore wind energy in Azerbaijan today. At the same time, it was emphasized that the development of renewable energy is no longer just about energy generation, but also about systems and connectivity, particularly the establishment of reliable energy systems connecting East and West,” Klumbies said.

According to him, the Middle Corridor also plays an important role in this regard.

“We have witnessed disruptions in supply chains in the past and seen a significant dependence on Chinese manufacturers. Therefore, East-West connectivity, particularly Azerbaijan's position as a hub and connecting point between East and West, could play a much greater role in the future than we currently anticipate,” he said.

Klumbies emphasized that the successful implementation of the energy transition also requires reliable and coordinated energy networks.

“If we want to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturers and create a well-coordinated, reliable network and system for renewable energy, Azerbaijan has the potential to play an important role in this process,” he added.

He also touched on the prospects of the Middle Corridor, stressing the importance of supporting the initiative with real economic activity.

“The Middle Corridor is a major initiative, and we are pleased to work in this area together with our clients. However, this corridor needs to be filled with real activities. In other words, we need to work with operators, companies and businesses that turn this vision into reality. They need to take their activities to the next level and give this vision real substance,” Klumbies said.