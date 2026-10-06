UK and Azerbaijan agree on text of strategic partnership agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The UK and Azerbaijan have agreed on the text of a strategic partnership agreement and intend to establish a working group to implement it, the UK Minister of State in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, and Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Anas Sarwar, said, Trend's correspondent reports.

Sarwar made the statement at the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, held in Baku.

“Last year, the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan agreed to elevate their relations to the level of a strategic partnership. Since then, the governments of our countries have been actively working toward this goal,” he said.

According to Sarwar, the parties have agreed on the text of the strategic partnership agreement.

"I look forward to the meeting between our prime minister and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to jointly sign this partnership agreement. However, as we have already agreed with the minister, without waiting for that moment, no matter how significant it may be, we will immediately begin work on establishing a working group to implement this strategic partnership and ensure concrete benefits for the people of the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Sarwar noted that the partnership will focus on several key areas, including defense, innovation, economic growth, as well as energy, education, infrastructure, and security.

“Today, our focus is on economic relations, on how we support growth, foster innovation, and attract investment into both of our economies,” he said.

According to the state minister, a solid foundation has already been laid for the development of economic relations between the two countries.

“For more than 30 years, British companies have played an important role in Azerbaijan’s economic development, and bp and its partners are at the forefront of these relations,” Sarwar noted.

He added that British expertise, knowledge, and investments have helped Azerbaijan develop its energy resources, establish ties with international markets, and strengthen its role in Europe’s energy security.