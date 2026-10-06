Kazakhstan, Kuwait's KPI discuss oil, gas, and aviation fuel cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev and Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) President Shafi Taleb Al-Ajmi discussed potential areas for further practical cooperation during a meeting, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in aviation fuel, including potential engagement with Kazakh airlines and airports, as well as prospects for developing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The sides also considered cooperation in the retail sale of petroleum products, including the development of modern filling stations and related infrastructure in Kazakhstan, taking into account KPI's international experience under the Q8 brand.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue working jointly on specific areas and projects of mutual interest, with the participation of relevant Kazakh organizations and companies.

Kuwait Petroleum International, established in 1983, is the international downstream arm of state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and operates under the Q8 brand.

The company operates in oil refining, petrochemicals, aviation fuel, and retail petroleum products. KPI's international retail network comprises more than 4,500 filling stations, including through joint ventures, and has a presence in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden and Vietnam.

KPI also participates in major oil refining and petrochemical projects in Italy, Vietnam, and Oman.