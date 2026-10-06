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Azerbaijan amends Constitutional Law on Ombudsperson

Politics News 6 October 2026 17:51 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan amends Constitutional Law on Ombudsperson
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Alamda Nasib
Alamda Nasib
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved an amendment to the Constitutional Law of Azerbaijan "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan."

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the amendment, the Commissioner's monthly official salary has been set at 12,000 manat ($7,060).

The provision for paying the Commissioner a salary supplement amounting to 1.65 times the monthly official salary has been abolished.

The official salary, supplements, bonuses, and other payments previously made to the Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan prior to the entry into force of this Constitutional Law are incorporated into the monthly official salary established by this Constitutional Law.

This Constitutional Law takes effect on January 1, 2026.

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