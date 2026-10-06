Middle Corridor countries to integrate digital systems - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The integration of the digital systems of the Middle Corridor countries will be ensured, Head of the Transport Policy Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Fariz Aliyev, said at the German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connectivity Conference held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, to transform the Middle Corridor from a collection of national transport systems into a fully integrated international transport corridor in the coming years, it’s essential to integrate digital systems and strengthen coordination.

He noted that the development of the Middle Corridor should not be limited solely to investments in railways, ports, and other physical infrastructure.

"We must also address issues such as digital systems, the harmonization of procedures, efficient border-crossing points, coordinated operations, and stronger institutional cooperation," Aliyev noted.

According to him, two key areas require focus in the development of the Middle Corridor: ensuring the interoperability of digital systems and improving the coordination of operations across the corridor.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is establishing a national digital "single window" system covering import, export, and transit operations.

"This system will help increase efficiency, eliminate redundant and superfluous processes, and provide cargo owners with visibility, tracking, and forecasting capabilities at the corridor level," he said.

The department head noted that national digital "single window" systems also exist in other countries participating in the Middle Corridor. According to him, one of the next key tasks is to ensure the interoperability of these systems.

“Countries such as Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Türkiye have their own national digital ‘single window’ systems. We must ensure that these systems can read and understand one another. Therefore, ensuring digital interoperability is a priority issue,” Aliyev emphasized.

He noted that a cargo owner or customer using the Middle Corridor evaluates the efficiency of the corridor as a whole, rather than focusing on operations within individual countries along the route.

“The corridor’s customer looks at the corridor in its entirety, not at the individual countries. Consequently, our approach must be based on strengthening coordination at the corridor level,” he remarked.

Aliyev stressed that to fully unlock the potential of the Middle Corridor, it is essential to continue cooperation on harmonizing legal and technical procedures, advancing digitalization, and coordinating operations among the participating countries.

“For us, the issue is not merely about increasing transit figures. Our long-term vision is to transform the country from a transit nation into an economic hub. We must not simply transport cargo; we need to create added value for the goods and processes involved and evolve into a regional economic center. This will strengthen Azerbaijan’s real export potential,” Aliyev added.