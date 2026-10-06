Azercell and DCO discuss Azerbaijan’s digital transformation and AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The digital transformation of Azerbaijan’s telecommunications sector, the impact of artificial intelligence on the industry and women’s role in technology were discussed by Azercell Telecom and the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Azercell press service reported.

According to the company, the discussions were held during DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya’s visit to Azerbaijan following the country’s accession to the organization.

Azercell CEO Zarina Zeynalova outlined the company’s vision for developing a digital ecosystem that can adapt to an increasingly AI-driven economy. She said the company’s focus extends beyond connectivity to digital services, data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions.

The sides also discussed responsible AI adoption and investment in digital skills, emphasizing the importance of strong technological infrastructure and continuous talent development.

Women’s participation in the technology sector was another topic of discussion. The participants stressed the importance of expanding women’s role not only as technology users, but also as developers, leaders and decision-makers in the digital economy.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of cooperation among the public and private sectors, technology companies and international organizations in advancing Azerbaijan’s digital development and strengthening its potential as a regional digital hub connecting the Caucasus, Central Asia and other markets.