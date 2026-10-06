Photo exhibition on Armenia's mine war against Azerbaijan opens in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A photo exhibition highlighting the mine warfare waged by Armenia against Azerbaijan has opened in Geneva.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

The exhibition, organized by the "Gilavar" Photo Club Public Union, was displayed on October 5 at the Palace of Nations (the UN Office at Geneva) complex, in front of the iconic "Broken Chair" monument.

The exhibition featured documentary photographs depicting the life stories of Azerbaijanis affected by mine explosions and illustrating the severe consequences of such blasts. Visitors were also shown images documenting the destruction caused in Azerbaijani territories during the occupation, as well as the restoration and reconstruction efforts currently underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

Head of the "Gilavar" Photo Club, Rashad Mehdiyev, said that the exhibition calls upon the international community to support the initiative to designate a "mine-free world" as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal. He noted that 60 million people worldwide live under the threat of mines, and Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by this problem.

Mehdiyev pointed out that Armenia had planted more than 1.5 million mines in the Azerbaijani territories it held under occupation. He emphasized that the discovery of mines in residential areas, cemeteries, and around a number of mass graves posed a serious threat to the civilian population.

The exhibition visitors were informed about Armenia's failure to provide accurate data and maps regarding mined areas, as well as issues concerning the reliability of the maps that were supplied. During the exhibition, it was highlighted that the mine threat hinders the return of formerly displaced persons to their native lands and delays restoration and reconstruction efforts, while also endangering human life and health, the environment, and agriculture.

The "Gilavar" Photo Club plans to continue its international campaign supporting the "mine-free world" initiative in other European countries.

The organization is a winner of the 2026 grant competition titled "Initiatives regarding the problem of mines and unexploded ordnance," jointly announced by the NGO Agency and the Karabakh Revival Fund.