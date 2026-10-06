EIA raises its Brent price forecast by $14 for Q4 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has raised its forecast for Brent crude oil prices in Q4 2026 amid ongoing disruptions to oil supplies from the Middle East, attacks on oil infrastructure, and a decline in global inventories.

According to the October issue of the Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA expects Brent crude oil spot price to average $105 per barrel (b) in 4Q26, $14/b higher than in last month’s STEO.

“Although we expect oil production and supplies from the Middle East to increase, we have raised our forecast for the global oil price compared with last month,” the EIA report states.

According to the agency, the attacks on the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia highlight the potential for continued volatility in physical oil flows and oil prices amid ongoing withdrawals of oil inventories globally.

As EIA analysts note, additional upward pressure on crude oil prices stems from extreme tightness in diesel markets that raises demand for crude oil for refiners to meet diesel demand.

The price of Brent reached $114 in September

The Brent crude oil spot price increased to an average of $114 per barrel (b) in September, $23/b higher than in August. The EIA attributes the increase to increased attacks on oil infrastructure and tankers around the

Middle East.

The most notable among these developments were attacks on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, which temporarily halted flows on a crucial bypass used to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the EIA’s estimates, before the attacks, this pipeline was shipping more than 5.0 million barrels per day (b/d) of

oil exports via Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port on the Red Sea.

“The disruption of the pipeline led to the daily Brent spot price reaching as high as $131/b on September 15, as buyers scrambled to secure near-term

supplies due to the loss of Saudi exports. Daily prices eased somewhat during the last week of September as the East-West pipeline in Saudi

Arabia was repaired and partially resumed flows as of September 22,” the report states.

Some of the decrease in Red Sea exports has been offset by shifting exports back through the Strait of Hormuz. Ship tracking data from

Vortexa indicates that oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz increased slightly in September as Saudi Arabia increasingly used ship-to-ship transfers along Oman’s coast.

Production disruptions are decreasing

Despite the rise in the number of attacks, the EIA estimates that oil exports from the Middle East increased in September compared with August, while the volume of production curtailments decreased.

“We assess that crude oil production shut-ins averaged 4.8 million b/d in September, down from 5.8 million b/d in

August and down from 10.9 million b/d at the peak in May,” the report states.

In the fourth quarter of 2026, the EIA expects restrictions on oil flows from the Middle East to persist. The average volume of curtailed production is forecast to be 4.5 million barrels per day.

High tanker rates are putting further pressure on prices

The EIA also notes an increase in risks for tankers transiting the region. This has led to higher freight rates and insurance costs, and has also increased the risk premium factored into oil prices.

“High tanker rates, which reached record levels in

September, reflect increasing insurance costs and are putting additional upward pressure on delivered

crude oil prices to refiners,” the EIA notes.

In addition, vessels are forced to take longer routes to avoid conflict zones, which reduces the number of available tankers.

Against this backdrop, the EIA estimates that global oil inventories declined by an average of 1.9 million b/d in the third quarter of 2026 and will fall an additional 0.7 million b/d on average in 4Q26.

EIA expects prices to decline in 2027

Despite raising its short-term forecast, the EIA expects prices to decline gradually.

“Although we raised our crude oil price forecast from last month, we still expect oil prices to generally fall from their early October average,” the forecast states.

The agency expects that alternative routes for oil exports from the Middle East — including pipelines and overland bypass routes, ship-to-ship transfers, and new bypass pipeline capacity in the UAE, which is expected to come online in 2027- will allow for a gradual reduction in the volume of suspended production.

The EIA forecasts that most of the region’s oil production will return to pre-conflict average levels by the end of the second quarter of 2027.

Against this backdrop, the agency expects the average price of Brent to fall to $87 per barrel in the second quarter of 2027 and, as global inventories recover, to $74 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2027.

At the same time, the EIA warns that the conflict in the Middle East will lead to continued volatility in crude oil flows both through the Strait of Hormuz and through alternative routes, which will likely lead to more volatility in short-term price movements than forecast indicates.