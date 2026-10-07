ICMP highlights systematic approach to finding missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Locating missing persons is not just a single task, but a system, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), Kathryne Bomberger, said at the 4th international conference on the theme "Strengthening trust and developing effective mechanisms to resolve the issue of missing persons" held within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons on Wednesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, families are not merely waiting for answers, but they are partners in this process.

"They provide information, records, and DNA samples. Even as institutions change and years pass, they persist in the search. It is safe to say that women, mothers, wives, daughters, and sisters often shoulder the greater part of this responsibility for their families and communities. Their voices and rights must be part of that system.

We have also learned that there is no single institutional mechanism that can simply be transferred from one country to another. Conditions, laws, and institutions vary, as do the nature and scale of disappearances. Yet, the fundamental principles remain constant," she explained.

Bomberger emphasized that accounting for the missing means providing reliable and accurate information to families and society.

"However, this is also about the right to the restoration of rights, the right to justice, the right to accountability, and the right to truth and compensation. It is also about strengthening the rule of law and ensuring accountability where appropriate. Ultimately, it is an investment in peace and security.

When cases of disappearance remain unresolved, their consequences do not fade with time. Mass graves are open wounds. Unanswered questions can remain with families and communities for generations," she noted.

The 4th international conference on the theme "Strengthening trust and developing effective mechanisms to resolve the issue of missing persons", organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, is being held in Gulustan Palace within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

The event is attended by former heads of state and government, high-ranking representatives of international organizations and foreign countries, heads of agencies dealing with missing persons, experts, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and human rights specialists, as well as ambassadors and military attachés of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan and other officials.

One of the main directions of this year's discussions is the formation and strengthening of trust between the parties.

The purpose of the conference is not to be satisfied with discussions, but to contribute to the formation of practical and sustainable mechanisms that strengthen trust and cooperation, serve to ensure families' right to know the truth, facilitate information exchange, and expand the application of modern forensic, DNA and technological capabilities. The event will continue until October 10.