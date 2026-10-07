Uzbekistan, Latvia discuss logistics hub at Riga Free Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Uzbekistan and Latvia discussed establishing a bilateral logistics hub at the Riga Free Port and expanding cooperation in agriculture, certification, green energy and information technology at today's meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, following a meeting held at Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the Latvian business delegation ahead of a business forum scheduled for Oct. 8 in Tashkent.

The Latvian delegation included representatives of transportation and logistics, agriculture, investment, chemicals, advanced technologies, certification and green energy.

Particular attention was given to the proposal to establish an Uzbekistan-Latvia logistics hub based at the Riga Free Port. The sides discussed connecting exporters and importers from the two countries and creating opportunities to jointly enter third-country markets.

“The parties discussed the establishment of an Uzbekistan-Latvia logistics hub based on the Riga Free Port, as well as opportunities to combine exporters and importers and jointly enter third-country markets,” the chamber said.

Additionally, the participants reviewed potential cooperation in agricultural processing, including the cultivation and freezing of fruits and berries, greenhouse farming, biogas production and organic fertilizer manufacturing.

Certification and testing emerged as another area of potential cooperation. The sides discussed joint projects with a Latvian certification and testing center with more than 115 years of experience, including the possibility of establishing a joint venture or branch in Uzbekistan.

The Latvian delegation was also briefed on opportunities to access European markets through the GSP+ trade preferences, as well as opportunities in startups, venture investment and information technology.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to organize an online meeting involving Uzbek businesses on certification issues and establish regular dialogue on priority areas of cooperation.