Kazakhstan appoints Tatiana Savelyeva as deputy defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed an order appointing Tatiana Savelyeva as Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, according to the presidential press service.

Another presidential order relieved Asker Beisenov of his position as Deputy Minister of Defense.

Earlier on Tuesday, Savelyeva resigned ahead of schedule as a member of Kazakhstan’s Kurultai (parliament).

Savelyeva, born in 1976, has extensive experience in public finance and government. She worked at the Astana Financial Department and the Ministry of Finance, including as director of the Budget Planning and Forecasting Department.

From April 2016 to March 2023, she served as Deputy Minister of Finance.

Savelyeva was elected to the Mazhilis, the lower house of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, in 2023 and served as chair of the Finance and Budget Committee from February 2024 until July 2026.

She was subsequently elected to the Kurultai from the Adilet party in August 2026 and served on its Finance and Budget Committee.

The appointment comes amid a series of changes in Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry following the deaths of 14 servicemen during the Khazar Korgany-2026 military exercises in the Mangystau region on September 24.

Following the incident, Tokayev dismissed Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov and appointed Major General Aidos Myrzakhmetov as his successor. The president also established a commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the Defense Ministry’s activities, including its financial and logistical support.