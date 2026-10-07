Kazakhstan, EIB discuss energy projects, investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Kazakhstan and the European Investment Bank (EIB) discussed energy projects, investment and infrastructure development during a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy said.

Kazakhstan Energy Vice Minister Yerzhan Yertayev and EIB Vice President Marek Mora discussed cooperation in energy security, infrastructure development and modernization, the energy transition and the wider use of renewable energy sources.

Particular attention was paid to prospects for implementing joint energy projects, attracting investment and receiving technical and expert support from the EIB, the ministry said.

The sides also exchanged views on regional energy cooperation and the implementation of major infrastructure projects aimed at supporting the sustainable development of Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

They highlighted the importance of further cooperation with international financial institutions and European partners to attract financing, exchange expertise and introduce modern approaches in the energy sector.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their interest in continuing dialogue and developing cooperation in the energy sector.

The energy talks are part of a broader visit. On October 6, the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan said that EIB Vice President Marek Mora is visiting Kazakhstan on October 7–8, with a focus on strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EIB, advancing key investment projects, deepening Kazakhstan–EU cooperation and supporting the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.